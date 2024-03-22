A Russian drone hit a minibus with civilians, injuring three people, in the Chernihiv region

On March 22, a Russian attack drone targeted a minibus with civilians. It happened at 1:40 p.m. in the Novhorod-Siverskyi district of the Chernihiv region.
The head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration Vyacheslav Chaus reported that three people were injured on the spot.
After that, at 14:59, three explosions rang out in Semenivka. Preliminary, the Russians dropped guided aerial bombs. As a result of the attack, the cultural center was destroyed. One injured man was hospitalized, the other victim refused hospitalization.
The Russian military regularly attacks Ukrainian regions with various types of weapons: attack UAVs, missiles, anti-aircraft missiles, and MLRS.
Despite the evidence and testimony, Moscow has denied targeted attacks on civilians since the start of the full-scale invasion.