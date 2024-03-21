Peter Szijjártó said that Hungary wants to openly cooperate with Russia in sectors that are not subject to sanctions

Hungary is ready to openly discuss cooperation with Russia in those sectors of the economy on which the European Union did not impose sanctions, unlike some countries that do it covertly.

This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Hungary Peter Szijártó at a briefing in Prague following the meeting of the foreign ministers of the Visegrad Four, Radio Svoboda reports.

"In those sectors where there are no sanctions — yes, on a pragmatic basis, where it corresponds to our national interests — we would like to develop cooperation with the Russians, as many European and transatlantic countries do. Some of them are hidden, and some of them are open,” said Sijarto.

He also noted that the volumes of Russian gas supplies to Europe, Russian oil imports from India, and nuclear fuel supplies from Russia to non-European NATO countries have increased.