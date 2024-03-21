The tape “20 Days in Mariupol” appeared on Ukrainian online platforms. Where you can watch

The film "20 Days in Mariupol", which won the "Oscar" award as the best documentary film, has officially appeared on all Ukrainian online platforms.

This was reported by the press service of the Ukrainian film distributor Arthouse Trafik.

The tape can be viewed on Sweet.TV, Megogo, Kyivstar TV, Takflix and Volia TV platforms. The film can be seen in Ukrainian cinemas — the schedule of screenings is here.

The film can also be purchased and watched on Amazon, Apple TV and Google Play Movies services.

The film tells the story of the first weeks of fighting in Mariupol during a full-scale Russian invasion. Director and photographer Mstyslav Chernov, photographer Yevhen Maloletka and producer and journalist Vasylisa Stepanenko worked on the film. They became the last journalists who covered the beginning of the destruction of Mariupol by Russia — for this, all three received the Pulitzer Prize.