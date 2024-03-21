Chairman of the NATO Military Committee: Ukraine needs the support and mobilization of new people

Chairman of the NATO Military Committee Rob Bauer arrived in Kyiv and spoke at the Kyiv Security Forum. His visit was the first visit of a NATO military delegation to Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale war.

According to him, this demonstrates the unprecedented closeness of Ukraine and NATO, therefore it is now a question of "when" Ukraine will gain membership, not "if."

Support of Ukraine

In his speech at the forum, Rob Bauer emphasized that one should not be pessimistic about Ukraineʼs ability to win the war. And he called for increased support for Ukraine, since the previous one has already shown its results. The head of the NATO Military Committee believes that there is every reason to be convinced of Ukraineʼs ability to succeed.

“Thereʼs nothing you canʼt do. The only thing you need is our help," said Bauer.

And he added that the Ukrainians have already changed many aspects of modern warfare, because during the full-scale Russian-Ukrainian conflict, they faced a combination of trench warfare, artillery barrages of the First World War, and at the same time drones of the 21st century and artificial intelligence. The official noted that the Ukrainian military became pioneers in the innovation of combining Soviet-style equipment with modern Western technology.

Mobilization

The head of the NATO Military Committee sees the need for additional mobilization in Ukraine. Waging war requires not only weapons, but also people.

"This is about the people, not about new grenades, not about new BMPs, not about new tanks. You and we need new soldiers, because soldiers die, get wounded. So itʼs about conscription into the army," he said.

Rob Bauer believes that all people must act when it comes to protecting their own country.