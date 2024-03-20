The Netherlands will transfer €350 million to Ukraine for ammunition for F-16s and drones

The Netherlands will transfer €350 million to Ukraine for ammunition for the F-16 and modern reconnaissance drones.

This was stated by the Minister of Defense of the country Kajsa Ollongren during her visit to Ukraine.

Of these funds, more than €150 million will be used for the purchase of air-to-ground missiles for Ukrainian F-16 aircraft. The missiles will be purchased directly from the industry. Also, the Netherlands, together with partner countries, signed a €200 million contract for reconnaissance drones for Ukraine.

In addition, the Netherlands will once again send the F-16 fighter jets promised earlier to Romania. The planes will be used in the training center for Ukrainian and Romanian pilots. It is not only about the planes themselves, but also about all accompanying spare parts and ammunition.

In an interview with Reuters at the end of a two-day trip to Ukraine, Ollongren said that she had come to show solidarity. Today she met with the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky. At the meeting, special attention was paid to strengthening the Ukrainian air defense system, providing Ukrainian defenders with artillery, armored vehicles and drones.