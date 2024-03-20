Four people were killed in a missile attack on Kharkiv, and others are being searched for under the rubble

At the site of the missile strike in the Kholodnohirskyi district of Kharkiv, a large-scale fire and demolition of rubble is underway. So far, the number of dead has increased to four, and the number of injured — to seven.

Up to 10 people may still be under the rubble, said the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Synehubov.

"Due to a large amount of flammable materials in the building and inter-floor destruction, the area of the fire increased to 10 000 square meters. The work is ongoing," the Ministry of Internal Affairs said.