The Russians hit Kharkiv with a cruise missile, killing three people

The Russian occupiers attacked Kharkiv around one oʼclock in the afternoon. A large-scale fire broke out at the point of impact.

This was reported by the mayor of the city Ihor Terekhov.

Another Russian strike injured five people, two of whom were hospitalized. The rest are examined by doctors.

Rescuers continue searching and extinguishing the fire. Ihor Terekhov did not specify in which part of the city the shooting took place.

The head of the investigative department of the National Police of the Kharkiv region Serhii Bolvinov clarified that there are also three dead people. An eight-story building and a production workshop in Kholodnohirsky district were damaged.

The head of the Kharkiv military garrison Serhii Melnyk later informed that the invaders hit Kharkiv with a cruise missile.

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine showed photos of the consequences of the attack on Kharkiv. The fire covered more than two thousand square meters. The rescuers have information about one dead person who was pulled out from under the rubble. However, this information may be out of date.

Before the explosion in Kharkiv, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that the alarm in the Kharkiv region was related to the activity of Russian tactical aviation, and even west of Kharkiv, a reconnaissance drone was recorded.