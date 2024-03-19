The Pentagon has launched a website to track US military aid to Ukraine

The Pentagonʼs Office of the Inspector General has launched a website to provide Americans with more information about oversight of US weapons and equipment transferred to Ukraine.

The Hill writes about it.

The site was launched in coordination with the Office of the Inspector General of the US State Department and the US Agency for International Development. It appeared against the background of the fact that Republicans in the US Congress continue to delay funding for Ukraine and say that American aid to Ukraine was not sufficiently monitored.

The website Ukraine Oversight informs about the work of 20 American oversight agencies — they make sure that American aid is used for its intended purpose. The site also provides contacts to report any allegations of fraud, embezzlement or misuse of US aid.

The website has a welcome page with a video describing the efforts of the Interagency Task Force on Ukraine Oversight, as well as information about Russiaʼs war in Ukraine and US support.

Since the beginning of Russiaʼs full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, the United States has provided $113.4 billion in aid. The website also posted information about the supervisory projects of the departments, which are designed to ensure protection against the misuse of weapons.

Acting Inspector General of the US State Department Diana Shaw said that "oversight of Ukraine is our number one priority." She says the site will help inform American taxpayers.