The occupiers hit Selydove with missiles. One person died and five were injured in the region during the day

On the night of March 19, Russian troops hit the town of Selydove in the Donetsk region with two S-300 missiles. Four people were injured.

This was reported by the city military administration and the regional prosecutorʼs office.

According to the investigation, around 02:30 the Russian army attacked the private sector of the settlement.

Three women aged 64, 65 and 82, as well as a 58-year-old man were injured. The wounded with mine-explosive injuries, bruises, brain concussion and rib fractures were given emergency medical care.

At least 24 houses and four cars were damaged in the city.

Also, over the past day, one person was killed and another was injured due to Russian shelling in Ocheretyne (Donetsk region).