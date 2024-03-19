Minesweepers and armored cars. Belgium is preparing an aid package for Ukraine

The government of Belgium has given the green light to the allocation of a new military aid package for Ukraine in the total amount of €412 million. It will include 300 Lynx LMV armored vehicles produced by IVECO and three minesweepers of the Alkmaar class.

The new BELEUX military aid initiative, aimed at strengthening the military potential of Ukraine, is being implemented by Belgium together with the Netherlands, Belga News Agency reports.

Thus, Belgium will provide basic training for Ukrainian sailors on minesweeper ships, and the Netherlands will offer on-the-job training for Ukrainian crews of such ships.

Iveco DV introduced the LMV 4x4 in 2001 to provide a vehicle with a high level of cross-country ability and armor protection. Typical vehicle functions include reconnaissance, patrol, communications, escort, and support. More than 4 000 LMV1s were sold to 15 different countries, including Italy, which ordered more than 2 000.

Le Soir writes that one of the minesweepers is Narcis (M923), which was launched in 1990. It will be serviced before being handed over. Such a ship specializes in the detection and disposal of mines at sea. It is equipped with sophisticated sonar systems to detect mines and uses various methods, including remotely operated devices, to neutralize threats.