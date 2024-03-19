The command of the Medical Forces has simplified the procedure for obtaining an officerʼs rank for mobilized medics

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine (MDU) is introducing a simplified form of training and the procedure for obtaining an officerʼs rank for mobilized medics.

This is stated in the press service of MDU.

From now on, you can get the rank of junior lieutenant and return to serve in a more appropriate position in just 40 days. During this time, the mobilized medic will complete online courses and 18 days of practical training within the walls of the Military Medical Academy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"After completing the educational process, mobilized medical workers will not only receive an officerʼs rank, but also the opportunity to return to the unit to work in a position more suitable for them," explained the Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Nataliia Kalmykova.

According to her, the new form of training was introduced by order of the commander of the Medical Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. It is necessary for medical workers who did not graduate from the military department and do not have an officer rank, but serve in the army in various non-specialist positions.

The next training course starts on April 8. You can submit an application to register for courses by email: [email protected].