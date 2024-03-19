The Ministry of Veterans announced who will be buried at the National Military Memorial Cemetery

The Ministry of Veterans Affairs clarified who will have the right to be buried at the National Military Memorial Cemetery (NMMC).

The press service writes about it.

First of all, the burials of military personnel who defended the independence of Ukraine, participated in international operations to maintain peace and security, full knights of the Order of Bohdan Khmelnytskyi, the Order of Courage, the Order of Princess Olha, Heroes of Ukraine, who were awarded the Order of Gold since 2014, can be held there Star".

War veterans are also eligible, including:

participants in hostilities: ATO [anti-terrorist operation], OOS [Joint Forces Operation], full-scale invasion of Russia;

people with disabilities due to war (ATO, OOS, full-scale invasion of Russia).

Prominent fighters for the independence of Ukraine of the 20th century can still be reburied at the National Military Memorial Cemetery.

If a person has the right to be buried at NMMC, but the urn with his ashes is in a columbarium niche at other cemeteries, it can be transferred to a columbarium at the National War Memorial Cemetery.

In general, the right to burial in this cemetery is regulated by the first part of Article 15-1 of the Law of Ukraine "On Burials and Funeral Matters".