Ukraine returned three more families with children from the occupied territories

Three more families with their children were able to return to Ukraine from the occupied parts of Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk regions.

Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets writes about this.

One family that was able to leave with a three-year-old child lived in Energodar, in Zaporozhye. Adults worked at the Zaporizhzhia NPP. After refusing to cooperate with the Russian authorities, the occupiers began to threaten and intimidate the family, use physical violence, interrogate and detain them.

A mother and her 8-year-old son also left — they were hiding with their grandparents. The child studied online at a Ukrainian school, but one day the Russians came to search the house. The Russians did not enter the room where the child was studying and where books in the Ukrainian language were laid out.

But a 9-year-old boy from Donetsk was forced to learn Russian. However, he studied online at a Ukrainian school of his own free will. The schoolboyʼs mother was persistently "suggested" to send her child "on vacation" to Tatarstan. However, the woman constantly wrote refusals, because she knew about cases when children did not return from such "vacations ".

Now all these families are safe in Ukraine. Children can get an education in their native language and not hide. Law enforcement agencies have already spoken with the families to establish what crimes the occupiers committed. All returnees were also offered free psychological and medical assistance.