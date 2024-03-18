The European Union has finally approved €5 billion in military aid to Ukraine

On March 18, the ministers of foreign affairs of the members of the European Union finally agreed on the allocation of additional €5 billion in military aid to Ukraine from the European Peace Fund.

This is reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

"The meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the EU, which was attended by the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, made the final decision on the allocation of additional 5 billion euros for military support of Ukraine within the framework of the European Peace Fund. The minister expressed his gratitude to his colleagues for this step," the message reads.

During the vote, Hungary "constructively abstained" and did not block this decision, State Secretary for Public Diplomacy and Public Relations Zoltan Kovacs said.