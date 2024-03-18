Seoul informed that North Korea sent 7 000 containers of military aid to Russia

According to South Korean intelligence, the DPRK sent 7 000 containers of military aid to Russia. Itʼs about containers with ammunition and some other weapons that the Russian Federation received last year.
This was stated by the Minister of Defense of South Korea Shin Won Sik, Sky News reports.
Shin said that North Korea initially relied on ships, but recently has increasingly used rail. Pyongyang probably received more than 9 000 containers of aid for this.
At the end of February, the United States announced other figures. More than 10 000 containers were transferred by the DPRK to Russia.
- In January 2023, the United States released evidence that North Korea had been supplying Russia with weapons since at least November 2022. The head of Ukrainian military intelligence (known as GUR) Kyrylo Budanov stated at the beginning of 2024 that the DPRK is now the largest supplier of weapons to Russia. It is already known for certain that Pyongyang handed Moscow artillery ammunition, rockets for MLRS and NK-23 ballistic missiles, which the DPRK received in February 2024.