Seoul informed that North Korea sent 7 000 containers of military aid to Russia

According to South Korean intelligence, the DPRK sent 7 000 containers of military aid to Russia. Itʼs about containers with ammunition and some other weapons that the Russian Federation received last year.

This was stated by the Minister of Defense of South Korea Shin Won Sik, Sky News reports.

Shin said that North Korea initially relied on ships, but recently has increasingly used rail. Pyongyang probably received more than 9 000 containers of aid for this.

At the end of February, the United States announced other figures. More than 10 000 containers were transferred by the DPRK to Russia.