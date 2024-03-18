SBU detained a family on suspicion of preparing missile strikes on Ukraine and burying the remains of the occupiers

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) detained a father and son who were recruited by the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB). They are suspected of preparing missile attacks on the Kyiv region and burying the remains of the occupiers near Kyiv.

The press service writes about it.

The Security Service of Ukraine found out that the men gave the Russians the geolocations of the bases of the Defense Forces, in particular the military Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as well as the coordinates of industrial workshops where Ukrainian drones were produced.

The father and son performed another task from FSB. They searched for the remains of the occupiers who died in the battles for Kyiv, collected them, took them to forest plantations and buried them. And then they sent a "photo report" to the curators with a link to the area and the coordinates of the burial place.

1 7











Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

The investigation established that the detainees had previously served as part of law enforcement agencies. After their release, they were recruited — they were found by anti-Ukrainian comments on YouTube.

At the initial stages of cooperation with the occupiers, the son also conducted online training in tactical medicine for fighters of the Russian group "Akhmat".

Both persons involved were informed of suspicion of treason (Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code). They face life imprisonment.