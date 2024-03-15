In the Avdiivka direction, the Russians have been trying to break through the defenses in the bands of 3 brigades for several days in a row

Russian troops have concentrated their main efforts in the Avdiivka direction and have been trying to break through the defenses of Ukrainian troops in three-brigade lines for several days in a row, daily throwing assault units on vehicles and on foot into battle.

This was reported by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi.

According to him, the offensive actions of the Russians are supported by intensive artillery fire and the active use of FPV drones and drones with drops.

The occupiersʼ aviation periodically strikes with anti-aircraft missiles from a distance of 40-50 km, and artillery positions and the main elements of the battle order are covered by EW means.

The commander says that under such conditions, the most effective way to conduct defense is to destroy the enemyʼs armored vehicles and infantry assault groups with artillery fire, the actions of armored groups, and the complex use of various types of unmanned attack systems. And also, protection from enemy drones of oneʼs units by means of EW in combination with the destruction of control points of enemy UAVs by strikes of missile systems and artillery fire.

"My work was dedicated to the organization and provision of these issues. Together with the commanders, we considered the optimal options for the actions of our troops, reserve maneuvers, provision of ammunition and other material means," wrote Syrskyi and added that all necessary measures to strengthen the defense in this direction have already been taken.