Suspects who allegedly laundered money on the purchase of body armor were detained in Finland

In Finland, on March 11, three suspects of money laundering for the purchase of body armor for the Armed Forces of Ukraine were detained. The total amount is €5.7 million.

This was reported by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU), which cooperated with Finnish colleagues.

The property of one of the participants, a citizen of Finland, was immediately seized.

Among those detained is a representative of a private company that failed to deliver 50% of the purchased and fully paid for bulletproof vests to the Ministry of Defense. Detainees spent part of these funds on the purchase of luxury cars and real estate.

The collected evidence will be used by NABU detectives in their own criminal proceedings on the fact of embezzlement of the funds of the Ministry of Defense for the purchase of body armor.