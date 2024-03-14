“Ukrposhta” has become a partner of the worldʼs largest logistics concern — delivery abroad will be faster

"Ukrposhta" became a partner of the British division of the DHL Global Match company in the field of transport services and shipment transportation. Now delivery abroad will be more reliable and faster.

This was reported by the press service of "Ukrposhta".

Currently, cooperation extends to the USA, Canada and Australia. In the future, they want to expand to Asian countries, and are considering other opportunities for cooperation.

The advantages of cooperation will be especially felt by Ukrainian exporters who sell their goods in large quantities on international marketplaces.

"Ukrposhta" emphasizes that Ukrainian entrepreneurs will have more confidence in stable delivery terms, because DHL Global Match is a global company that operates its own fleet of DHL Aviation aircraft and uses partner airlines to fulfill orders.