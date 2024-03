In Sumy, the body of the third dead person was recovered from the rubble of a five-story building attacked by the Russian invaders on March 13.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service.

Search operations are ongoing.

In the morning of March 13, Russian occupiers attacked a five-story building in Sumy with a Shahed attack drone. Now it is known about three dead and eight injured. Because of the attack on March 14 and 15, Sumy declared days of mourning for the dead.