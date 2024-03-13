The Cabinet of Ministers has increased social assistance for the children of fallen volunteer defenders

From April 1, Ukraine will increase the amount of payment from 2 361 to 7 800 hryvnias for one minor and up to 6 100 hryvnias for each child if there are two or more children in the family.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Veterans Affairs.

Itʼs about the children of fallen (deceased) defenders of Ukraine from the number of people who voluntarily participated in the defense of the country and were not part of the voluntary formations of territorial communities.

This makes it possible to automatically increase the amount of payments from April 1. The changes were initiated based on the results of working meetings with the families of the victims.

"The Ministry of Veterans appealed to the Ministry of Social Policy with a request to settle the issue of payment of payments in connection with the loss of a breadwinner to members of the families of the deceased. As a result, from April 1, children of dead volunteers will receive targeted assistance in increased amounts. Therefore, the governmentʼs decision is a matter of restoring social justice, because the children of fallen volunteers who defended the state after February 24, 2022, received smaller payments than other children of fallen defenders," noted the acting head of the Minister of Veteran Affairs Oleksandr Porkhun.