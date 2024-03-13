General Staff: The Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled the attacks of the occupiers in seven directions

During the past 24 hours, 91 combat clashes took place between Ukrainian and Russian troops. The invaders lost five tanks, 20 armored fighting vehicles, 32 artillery systems and other equipment.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

The defenders of Ukraine repelled enemy attacks in the Kupyansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Novopavlivka, Orikhiv and Kherson directions.

The Russian occupiers stormed most actively in the Avdiivka direction, where Ukrainian defenders repelled 26 attacks in the areas of Berdychi, Orlivka, Tonenke and Pervomaiske settlements of the Donetsk region.

Over the past day, the Air Force of the Defense Forces struck nine areas where Russian personnel, weapons, and military equipment are concentrated. Units of the missile forces hit three areas of concentration of personnel, an artillery unit, an ammunition depot and two enemy anti-aircraft vehicles.

Meanwhile, the occupiers launched 84 air strikes and ten missile strikes, fired 123 salvo rockets at military positions and populated areas.