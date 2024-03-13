A Russian drone hit a house in Sumy. There were casualties

A Russian Shahed attack drone hit a five-story building in Sumy in the early hours of March 13.

This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration.

According to preliminary information, there are casualties. Their number is being specified. Ten people were rescued from the rubble, eight of whom received injuries of varying degrees of severity.

15 apartments were destroyed and another 15 were damaged due to a drone strike. Rescue operations are ongoing.

Сумська ОВА