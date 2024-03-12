Ukraine will produce robotic platforms. They can destroy enemy positions and take away the wounded

Mass production of robotic ground platforms begins in Ukraine. Their main goal is to minimize human involvement on the battlefield.

This was announced by the Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov.

More than 50 robotic complexes were tested on the training ground — these are kamikaze platforms, turrets, platforms that destroy Russian positions and equipment, mine, demine, evacuate the wounded and transport ammunition to positions.

These complexes will help preserve the life and health of Ukrainian soldiers. They can also change the course of war, as drones have already done. Fedorov calls it an "asymmetric response to the enemyʼs numerical advantage." In a few months, the complexes will be on the battlefield.