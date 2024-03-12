Denmark announced a new $337 million aid package to Ukraine. It will include Caesar artillery installations, self-propelled 120 mm mortars and 155 mm ammunition.

The press service of the Danish government writes about it.

It is noted that Denmark allocated money for Caesar in cooperation with France, and for 155-mm artillery shells — in cooperation with Estonia and the Czech Republic.

"Artillery and mortar systems are in great demand from Ukraine. With this aid package, we make a significant contribution to the struggle for Ukraineʼs freedom. The aid was provided in cooperation with our allies and sends an important signal that we support Ukraine on a broad front," said Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen.

This is already the 16th package of military aid from Denmark to support Ukraine.