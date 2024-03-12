Reuters: The USA is preparing a $400 million military aid package for Ukraine

The USA is preparing a new package of military aid to Ukraine, which may reach $400 million. This is the first American aid package in recent months, as funds for aid to Ukraine are currently blocked in the US Congress.

This is reported by Reuters with reference to two American officials.

The aid package may be announced in the evening of March 12. Reuters writes that the financing of the package will be provided at the expense of credits that were returned to the Pentagon for recent purchases.

Aid from the USA

US military aid to Ukraine was exhausted at the end of 2023. Last year in October, Joe Biden submitted a request to Congress for the allocation of $106 billion, of which more than $61 billion is intended for Ukraine, mostly for the purchase of weapons from the United States. The rest of the funds from the package were intended for Israel, aid to the Asia-Pacific region, humanitarian measures in the Gaza Strip, etc.

However, the request was not approved due to political disputes. For several months, Republicans and Democrats have been negotiating a compromise bipartisan bill. In particular, the former President of the United States of America, Donald Trump, called on the Republicans to sabotage the agreement, he believes that the US needs a separate bill on borders and immigration, and it should not be tied to foreign aid in any way. Biden criticized Trump, saying that he threatened Republicans and tried to intimidate them.

After the failure of several versions of the agreement, on February 13, 2024, the US Senate supported a package bill that includes aid to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan, but without an agreement on migration reform and border security. It must be approved by the House of Representatives, but she went on vacation without considering the document.