Poll: The majority of Ukrainians are against the Russian language in official communication

The Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) conducted an all-Ukrainian survey of public opinion on the status of the Russian language in Ukraine. In total, 81% of Ukrainians want to either eliminate the Russian language from official communication throughout the country, or oppose its use in their region.

This is stated in the press release of KIIS.

As of February 2024, 66% of Ukrainians believe that the Russian language should be eliminated from official communication. Another 24% think that the Russian language can become official in regions where most people want it. However, 15% of them are against Russian being the official language in their region. At the same time, 3% are in favor of giving Russia the status of the second state.

"Back in the early 2000s (actually even later), many people associated the Ukrainian language with the language of older people and people from rural areas (the language of "grandparents"). Now we see that it is the youngest Ukrainians who insist the most on the unified state and official status of the Ukrainian language," added the executive director of KIIS Anton Hrushetskyi.

The survey was conducted from February 17 to 23, 2024. It was attended by 1 052 respondents from all regions of Ukraine, except for the temporarily occupied Autonomous Republic of Crimea. Residents of occupied settlements in other regions were also unable to take the survey, because the Russian occupiers had cut off telephone communications there.