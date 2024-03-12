Attempts were made to kill the head of GUR Budanov more than 10 times. Intelligence officers were killed during the attacks

The head of the Main Directorate of Intelligence (known as GUR) Kyrylo Budanov was tried to be assassinated more than 10 times. As a result of these attempts, intelligence officers were killed.

A representative of the intelligence agency Andrii Yusov told about this on the air of the foreign TV channel "FreeDom".

According to him, these attempts were "serious" and had been taking place for the past 10 years.

"Unfortunately, as a result of these attempts, Ukrainian intelligence officers have died," he noted.

In addition, the representative of GUR noted that, in addition to Budanov, the main target for Russian special services is also President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Where did Budanov work and who was he?

Before becoming head of Ukrainian intelligence, Kyrylo Budanov had a long career.

In 2007, he graduated from the Odesa Institute of Ground Forces. It was in this educational institution that he received his main education. After that, he joined the special forces of the Main Directorate of Intelligence, where he held various positions.

Since the spring of 2014, he took an active part in combat operations in the war in eastern Ukraine. During this period, he received several injuries.

From August 6 to 8, 2016, he conducted a special operation in the city of Armyansk on the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea.

From 2018 to 2020, he performed secret special tasks, about which the general public knows nothing.

In 2020, he became the deputy director of the Department of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine. On August 5, 2020, he became the head of GUR.

From October 2, 2023, Kyrylo Budanov is studying at the graduate school of the Ostrozka Academy, majoring in "Political Science" in the evening.

The head of Ukraineʼs intelligence rose from lieutenant in 2007 to major general. He was awarded this title on April 3, 2022.

On February 9, 2024, Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree awarding Budanov the title "Hero of Ukraine". He was also awarded the "Gold Star" order.