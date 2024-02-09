Valerii Zaluzhnyi and Kyrylo Budanov were awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree awarding Valerii Zaluzhnyi the title of Hero of Ukraine. He was also awarded the "Gold Star" order. Similar awards and recognition were received by the head of the Main Directorate of Intelligence (also known as GUR) Kyrylo Budanov and lieutenant colonel Vyacheslav Ageev.

The decree states that these are outstanding personal merits in the protection of state sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.

The day before, Volodymyr Zelensky dismissed the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi and appointed Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrskyi, who commanded the Ground Forces, to this position.