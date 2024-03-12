SBU detained a Russian agent who tried to poison the command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Zaporizhzhia

Military counterintelligence of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) prevented Russian sabotage against the command of the Defense Forces on the southern front.

During the special operation, it was possible to detain an FSB agent who tried to fatally poison the commanders of the combat unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Zaporizhzhia region.

The attacker turned out to be an active serviceman of the Ukrainian army. He planned to add a poisonous substance to the water of the bath and laundry complex, which was used by the command staff of the Armed Forces.

SBU employees prematurely exposed the traitorʼs connection with the Russian special service and step-by-step documented his subversive activities against Ukraine.

This made it possible to detain the agent at the stage of preparation for sabotage. The Security Service of Ukraine also established that the attacker was performing another task — scouting for the FSB the locations of deployments and the routes of movement of units of the Armed Forces on the front line.

According to the investigation, the suspect was recruited through his parents, who live in the temporarily occupied Luhansk region.

The invaders kidnapped the manʼs relatives from their home, and then imprisoned them in a local Russian torture chamber. There they were subjected to brutal torture, demanding that they persuade their son to work for the aggressor country.

Further communication between the traitor and his Russian "curator" took place through an anonymous chat in the messenger.

During the search, a mobile phone was seized from the detainee, which he used to communicate with the occupiers.

On the basis of the collected evidence, the investigators of the Security Service informed him of suspicion under Part 2 of Art. 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (treason committed under martial law).

The perpetrator is currently in custody. He faces life imprisonment.