Legion “Freedom of Russia” crossed the border with the Russian Federation on tanks. Fighting continues in the Kursk and Belgorod regions

The Legion "Freedom of Russia" and the Siberian Battalion published a video in the morning of March 12, in which they declared that they had entered the territory of the Russian Federation. The Legion showed how the tanks crossed the border.

The breakthrough took place in the Kursk region in the area of the village of Tyotkine and in the Belgorod region in the area of the villages of Horkivskyi and Lozova Rudka. There is currently fighting going on there. According to local Telegram channels, part of the volunteer force has entered populated areas.

The governor of the Kursk region Roman Starovoyt informed that there are wounded in Tyotkino. He talks about the shelling of the village and the attempt of subversive groups to break into the settlement. Starovoyt assures that the attack was repulsed.

Meanwhile, the legion published a video of the destruction of an enemy armored personnel carrier, claiming that it happened in Tyotkino.

The Russian Volunteer Corps (RVC) is also participating in the operation. He published a video with the caption "RVC is on the attack again", but did not specify where exactly the fighters were involved.