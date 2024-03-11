The President thanked everyone who worked on the film “20 Days in Mariupol”

President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked the team that worked on the documentary film "20 Days in Mariupol" and won the "Oscar" award. He also expressed his gratitude to all journalists in the world who "understand the importance of covering the truth about our struggle" and are doing it.

He wrote about this in his Telegram channel.

"We remember and will never forget every day of this war, every day of Mariupol, its male and female defenders. We remember everyone who fought for the city. We remember and must release from Russian captivity all the defenders of Mariupol and ʼAzovstalʼ, who are still being held in inhumane conditions," the president emphasized.

About the film "20 Days in Mariupol"

The film tells the story of the first weeks of fighting in Mariupol during a full-scale Russian invasion.

Director and photographer Mstyslav Chernov, photographer Yevhen Maloletka and producer and journalist Vasylisa Stepanenko worked on the film. They became the last journalists who covered the beginning of the destruction of Mariupol by Russia — for this, all three received the Pulitzer Prize.

Even before the Oscar, the film "20 Days in Mariupol" received many awards and world recognition.