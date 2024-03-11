Orban: Trump will not give “a penny” of military aid to Ukraine

The Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orbán, after meeting with Donald Trump, said that the latter would not give "a penny to the Ukrainian-Russian war" if he is elected.

Orban said this in an interview with M1, Index reports.

He also added that he thinks that if the US does not provide military support, then Europe itself will not be able to finance all of Ukraineʼs needs, and "then this war will end."

"Donald Trump is not yet the president of the United States, but his party in the American legislature is preventing the Democrats from investing money in the war," Viktor Orbán said, referring to the Republican Party.

And he noted that Donald Trump has "quite detailed plans" on how to end the full-scale Russian-Ukrainian war, which coincide with the interests of Hungary. Whether they coincide with the interests of Ukraine, which was attacked by Russia, is unknown.

At the same time, the Hungarian Prime Minister believes that it is time for Europe to rearm and have its own armies and military equipment, and that this cannot be ignored.

"He does not want to finance the security of Europe instead of Europeans. If Europeans are afraid, they should pay or create an army," Orbán noted.

And he also noted that it is Hungary and Donald Trump who advocate peace, while the Democrats in the USA are supposedly pro-war.