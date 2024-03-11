General Staff: Russia lost another eight tanks and 33 artillery systems

64 combat clashes took place between the Ukrainian and Russian troops at the front during the day. Russia lost another eight tanks, 33 artillery systems, one multiple missile launcher system, 24 armored fighting vehicles, and more.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

Ukrainian defenders repelled enemy attacks in the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Orikhiv, and Kherson directions.

Over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian aviation has struck ten areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment and one Russian anti-aircraft missile complex. The missile forces hit two areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, one ammunition depot, two electronic warfare stations and two enemy air defense facilities.

The Russian occupiers shelled more than 150 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions with artillery.