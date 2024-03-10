General Staff: The Russians lost another 19 tanks and 38 artillery systems

73 combat clashes took place between the Ukrainian and Russian troops during the day. During this time, the occupiers lost 19 tanks, 38 artillery vehicles, 27 armored fighting vehicles, three rocket launchers and other things.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

The Ukrainian military repelled enemy attacks in the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiiv, Novopavliv, and Orihiv directions.

Over the past day, Ukrainian aviation has struck eight areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment of the Russian occupiers.

During the day, the Russians also carried out five missile and 95 air strikes, carried out 136 attacks from rocket salvo systems on the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas.