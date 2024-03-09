The Prime Minister of Poland is not going to “close” the border with Ukraine. Farmers announced a nationwide protest

Polish farmers failed to reach an agreement on ending the strikes during negotiations with Prime Minister Donald Tusk. Thatʼs why the farmers are announcing a big protest across the country.

As Radio Svoboda reports, Tusk said at the negotiations that he is not going to "close" the border with Ukraine, but will try to convince the European Commission about the "Green Course". It offers farmers support from the state budget.

Farmers are not satisfied. They say that there is no understanding with the government, so they plan to stop traffic throughout the country.

"We continue to stand on the barricades, we protest. On March 20, we announce a protest in all of Poland, in every commune, in every county. From 07:00 to 19:00 the whole of Poland will stop. Children wonʼt get to school, people wonʼt get to work, but we have no other option," said farmer Stanislav Barna after meeting with Tusk.

The next meeting in the "government-farmers" format is scheduled for Monday, March 11. About 10 representatives of farmers will take part in it. At this meeting, a compensation mechanism for grain that remains in farmersʼ warehouses should be worked out.