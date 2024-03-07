Tusk called demands for a complete blockade of the border for agricultural products from Ukraine unacceptable

The Prime Minister of Poland Donald Tusk said that the demands of Polish protesters for a complete blockade of the border with Ukraine or a complete rejection of the European Green Deal are unacceptable.

"I want to talk about how to effectively change the provisions of the Green Deal so that Polish farmers do not feel harmed by these provisions, and how to regulate trade with Ukraine to effectively protect Polish producers from unfair competition," Tusk noted, commenting on his upcoming meeting with by farmers, reports TVn24.pl.

He noted that he cares "not about symbolic actions", but about "Poland achieving changes in European policy where it is necessary for the Polish farmer to feel protected".

According to him, "if someone wants to protest, he has the right to do so, but at the same time not to violate the rules."

At the same time, Tusk urged the Polish European Commissioner for Agriculture Janusz Wojciechowski "not to spoil anything" in the final phase of Polandʼs negotiations with the European Commission.

"I am in constant contact with Brussels, I would very much like no one to destroy this work because we are close to the finish line," Tusk said.

He also informed that on Thursday he is on his way to Bucharest, where the leaders of the European Christian Democrats and the EU leadership are meeting. He said that he will talk about the need for changes that will protect the European and Polish markets, as well as Polish manufacturers, from the uncontrolled influx of goods from outside.

"By changes, we understand the need to return to the principles that existed in trade relations with Ukraine and other third countries before the war. We really want to help Ukraine, but we have to simultaneously protect the European and Polish agricultural market and take care of it regardless of farmersʼ protests," Tusk said.