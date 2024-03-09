The General Staff informed that the Russians had lost another 850 soldiers. The situation by directions

The General Staff of the Armed Forces named the estimated Russian losses as of March 8 and the current situation at the front. 63 combat clashes took place over the past day.

In the Kupyansk direction, the Russians attacked Ukrainian positions three times near Synkivka and Kyslivka, Kharkiv region.

In the Lyman direction, 5 Russian attacks were repulsed near Terny and Spirne of the Donetsk region, and in the Bakhmut direction, there were 9 attacks near Andriivka and Klishchiivka.

In the Avdiivka direction, the Defense Forces repelled 15 Russian attacks near Berdychi, Orlivka, Tonenke, Pervomaiske, and Nevelske.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the Russians stormed 22 times with the support of aviation. Ukrainians restrain the enemy in the districts of Pobyeda, Krasnohorivka, and Novomykhailivka.

On the Orikhiv direction, 8 enemy attacks were repulsed near Robotyny and west of Verbovoy, on the Kherson direction, Ukrainian defenders are holding their positions.

The missile forces hit the area of concentration of weapons and military equipment, one control post, three electronic warfare stations, in particular two R-330Zh "Zhitel", one heavy flamethrower system TOS-1A "Solntsepek" and a warehouse of Russian ammunition.

Russian losses over the past day

According to the General Staff, on March 8, the occupiers lost approximately 850 soldiers (killed/wounded), 6 tanks, 25 armored vehicles, 53 artillery systems and one anti-aircraft missile system, three air defense systems, 43 drones, 85 vehicles and 10 special vehicles.