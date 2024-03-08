The Swiss Parliament agreed to transfer the assets of the Russian Central Bank to Ukraine

The upper house of the parliament of Switzerland supported the governmentʼs proposal to transfer frozen Russian assets to Ukraine. More than $8 billion belonging to the Central Bank of Russia is stored in this country.

21 parliamentarians voted for this proposal, 19 were against it, and three abstained. The lower house approved the project last year, reports France24.

Therefore, the government was allowed to create a legal mechanism that provides for the transfer of frozen funds of the aggressor country or assets of its state-owned companies to the affected states.

"The facts are very clear indeed. Russia has seriously violated international law. Therefore, it must compensate for the damage caused," said Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis.