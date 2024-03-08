The Russians shelled Chuhuiv with S-300 missiles. Seven people were injured

As a result of a night rocket attack on Chuhuiv (Kharkiv region), seven people were injured.

This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Synehubov.

"At 0:06 [on March 8], the Russians fired at Chuhuiv with S-300 air defense systems. Hitting the ground within a residential building. As a result of shelling, windows in a nine-story residential building were broken. The facade of a shopping mall, a bank, a shop, a hotel, and 13 cars were damaged. Seven civilians were injured: four men, a 41-year-old woman, a 16-year-old boy and a three-year-old and eight-month-old girl," noted the head of the Regional Military Administration.

The press service of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutorʼs Office specified that the smallest victim had a leg cut, and medics provided help to the girl on the spot.

According to preliminary data from the prosecutorʼs office, the attack was carried out by S-300 anti-aircraft missiles from the territory of the Belgorod region. Law enforcement officers have started a pre-trial investigation under Part 1 of Art. 438 (violation of the laws and customs of war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.