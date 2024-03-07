The President signed a decree on the release of conscripts into the reserve

President Volodymyr Zelensky signed Decree No. 149/2024 on the release of conscript military personnel into reserve.

In April and May 2024, conscripts from the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the State Special Transport Service and other military formations whose term of military service expired during martial law will be released to the reserve.

The Decree entered into force on March 7.

"Now, at the request of the military command, several weeks are needed for preparatory procedures, to replace people from the point of view of defense tasks. And from April conscripts will be sent to the reserve. I know that some of them have signed a contract to serve in the Defense Forces. I am grateful to everyone," Zelensky said in an evening video message.

The term of conscription in Ukraine ranges from 12 to 18 months, and the last conscription was held in October 2021. During martial law and general mobilization, conscripts were not called up for military service, but conscripts who were called up before martial law were declared remained in service all this time.