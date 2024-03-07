Moldova and France agreed on defense and economic cooperation

Moldova and France signed agreements on cooperation in the fields of defense and economy.

This is reported by the Moldovan media News Maker.

President of Moldova Maia Sandu met with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris. According to her, the meeting took place "against the background of new attempts by Russia and its supporters to put additional pressure on Moldova."

During the meeting, the parties concluded agreements, and Maia Sandu thanked France for supporting her country.

"Thanks to the support of France and other partners, we know that we are not alone. At the same time, we will achieve that Moldova will be a free, peaceful country and join the European Union," added Sandu.

The details of the agreements are still unknown, but in September the parties previously agreed on the training of the Moldovan military and on consultations and the exchange of intelligence.

"The Moldovan state must be able to defend its neutrality, protect its territory and population, as well as contribute to regional and international security in cooperation with its main partners, including France," the Elysée Palace added.

France will help Moldova with reforms on the way to joining the EU, with the proper functioning of the economy and democratic institutions, as well as to overcome hybrid attacks. In addition, France is ready to contribute to the settlement of the situation with unrecognized Transnistria, in particular through technical assistance in the destruction of ammunition stocks located in Kovbasnaya. The largest warehouse of ammunition in Europe is stored there — there are approximately 22 tons of them, they were brought to the village in Soviet times for disposal.

In early March, French President Emmanuel Macron gathered 26 heads of state in Paris. They agreed on five directions that they want to strengthen. Among them is the security of countries directly threatened by Russiaʼs war in Ukraine, particularly Moldova.

Separately, Macron told French party leaders that there are no "red lines" in supporting Ukraine, as Russia does not impose any restrictions on itself. He emphasized the importance of mobilizing resources to fight the Russian Federation.