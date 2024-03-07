Norway joined the Air Defense Coalition for Ukraine

Norway has joined the Air Defense Coalition for Ukraine, the press service of the Norwegian government reported.

Norwegian Defense Minister Bjørn Arild Gram said that it is "completely natural" for Oslo to be part of such an air defense coalition, because the Norwegian air defense systems NASAMS successfully protect Ukrainian skies.

"Air defense is high on Ukraineʼs priority list. It is absolutely necessary to protect military departments, cities and critical infrastructure," noted Norwegian Defense Minister Bjørn Arild Gram.

In addition to the air defense coalition, Norway already participates in two other initiatives to increase Ukraineʼs defense capabilities. Itʼs about the Naval Coalition, which Norway leads together with Great Britain, and the F-16 Coalition, within which Norway transfers its F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine and trains Ukrainian pilots and engineers.