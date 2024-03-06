Russian troops shelled the village of Borova in the Kharkiv region. There is a dead person, and injured children

Russian troops shelled the village of Borova, Izyum district of the Kharkiv region.

The head of the Kharkiv administration Oleh Synehubov reported the death of a 70-year-old man and four wounded, including three children. A fire broke out on the territory of one household, a car, a garage and outbuildings were destroyed. A woman was rescued from the rubble.

Liquidation of the consequences of shelling is ongoing. Firefighters and medics are on the scene.