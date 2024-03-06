The fire on the territory of the “Osokorky” ecopark is being investigated as attempted arson

The Kyiv police started criminal proceedings in the case of the fire on the territory of the “Osokorky” ecopark, which happened the day before.

The case was opened under the article on the intentional destruction or damage of territories taken under state protection and objects of the nature reserve fund. Now the causes of the fire, the amount of damage and the people who may be involved in the fire are being established.

According to the police, the fire broke out around 7:00 p.m. on March 5 in the Darnytsky district of Kyiv between the Nebrezh and Tyahle lakes.

The territory has a nature protection status — the destruction of flora and fauna is strictly prohibited there. For such actions, the Criminal Code of Ukraine provides for a fine of 8.5 million hryvnias or imprisonment for 3 years.

According to preliminary data, the fire destroyed about 3 hectares of dry land. There were no casualties.