In Kyiv, a large-scale fire on the territory of the Osokorky ecopark

In Kyiv, a large-scale fire broke out on the territory of the "Osokorky" ecopark. The Kyiv City State Administration reported the burning of reeds and grass near Lake Tyagle. Firefighters are already on the scene. The work of rescuers is complicated by the fact that the entrances to the fire stations are flooded.

The Department of Environmental Protection and Adaptation to Climate Change of the Kyiv City State Administration appealed to the Main Directorate of the National Police in the city of Kyiv to have law enforcement officers conduct an investigation into the circumstances of the fire.

Activists of the Osokorky Ecopark initiative, which fights against illegal construction, suspect that the cause of the fire was arson. The organization claims that previously unknown persons threatened to set fire to "destroy all living things, so that it would be easier to expand the building later."

Last month, the organization "Ecopark Osokorky" wrote on Instagram that the developer Stolitsa Group was destroying the forest near the ecopark, and for protection, the developer took aunts.

Other activists write that now the land near the Stolitsa Group site is "amazingly" burning.

Stolitsa Group built such residential complexes in Kyiv as "Warshavskyi Plus", "Lipinka", "Warshavskyi microdistrict", "South Gate", "Quartet", "Warshavskyi 2", "Warshavskyi 3" and others.