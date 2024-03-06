A cleric of the Cherkasy Diocese of the UOC MP was suspected of heroizing the Russian occupiers

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has informed the archpriest of the Cherkasy Diocese of the UOC MP that he is suspected of justifying Russian aggression against Ukraine (Part 3 of Article 436-2 of the Criminal Code), for which he faces up to 8 years in prison with confiscation of property.

This was reported by SBU press service.

According to the investigation, the archpriest spread Russian propaganda on his Facebook, denied the war crimes of the Russian troops in Ukraine, glorified the occupiers, discredited the Ukrainian troops, and also called the soldiers of the National Guard brigade "Azov" Nazis.

The priest supplemented his posts with reposts with hostile slogans, photos and videos from pro-Kremlin resources. During the search of his apartment, prohibited symbols were found.

The issue of selecting a preventive measure for him is being resolved.