The head of the KCMA instructed to deal with the fire on the territory of the “Osokorky” ecopark. Security will be tightened there

The head of the Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA) Serhiy Popko, instructed law enforcement officers, ecologists and other specialized services to find out the causes and consequences of the fire on the territory of the "Osokorky" eco-park, which happened the day before.

According to preliminary data, about three hectares of territory burned, including part of the landscape reserve "Osokorky Meadows".

Ecologists will find out exactly what damage the fire caused to the system of protected wetlands. The territory has a nature protection status — the destruction of flora and fauna is strictly prohibited there. For such actions, the Criminal Code of Ukraine provides for a fine of UAH 8.5 million or imprisonment for a term of 3 years.

"All versions will be considered, including probable arson. Now, the investigation and operational group of Darnytskyi district is working on the spot," Popko noted.

On the territory of the ecopark, fire brigades of the State Emergency Service and the UAV calculation were put on duty to monitor possible re-ignitions.