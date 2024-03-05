German Defense Minister: The reason for the leak of the Bundeswehr negotiations on the Taurus was the “human factor”

The Defense Minister of Germany Boris Pistorius gave a press conference at which he presented the interim results of an internal investigation into the incident involving the Russian interception of talks between Bundeswehr Air Force officers.

Der Spiegel writes about it.

Pistorius said that the cause of the leak was a "human factor" — one of the officers of the Bundeswehr connected to the closed meeting from a hotel in Singapore via an unsecured line or from a phone. At that moment he was at the Singapore Airshow.

The minister added that the Russian special services most likely wiretapped this officer. There was no hacking, that is, spies did not connect to the meeting.

Pistorius said that security measures will now be significantly increased to prevent similar incidents from happening again. A disciplinary investigation is ongoing with respect to all participants in the conversation, but the minister made it clear that the personal responsibility of the "best officers" is not in the first place. He emphasized again that the publication of their conversation by Russian propagandists is "Putinʼs sneaky game" and "hybrid attack".