Russian intelligence uses a Serbian agent to influence EU institutions and spread pro-Kremlin theses regarding its invasion of Ukraine.

Politico writes about this with reference to the data of Western intelligence, with which the publication got acquainted.

In October 2023, the citizen of Serbia and the head of the military union of this country, Novica Antić, an active "agent of influence" who, according to the documents, deliberately cooperated with the Russian special services, held meetings with European officials in Brussels, in particular, with members of the European Parliament.

According to a press release and a photo published by Politico, these MEPs included: Germanyʼs Greens Viola von Cramon-Taubadel, Italyʼs Socialists and Democrats MLA Alessandra Moretti, and Vladimír Bilčík, a Slovakian member of the conservative group of the European Peopleʼs Party. The intelligence report does not indicate that Moretti, Bilčík and von Cramon-Taubadel knew about Antićʼs ties to the FSB when they met with him.

Meanwhile, Moretti, Bilčík and von Cramon-Taubadel did not respond to Politicoʼs request for comment.

Antić, head of the Serbian Military Trade Union, also met with representatives of the EUROMIL and EPSU trade unions, which represent armed forces personnel and civil servants in the European Union, respectively. At the time of publication, Politico had not received a response from EUROMIL or EPSU regarding the meeting with Antić.

According to Western intelligence, Antić is an active "agent of influence" of the Federal Security Service of Russia.

Antić is said to be working closely with FSB officer Vyacheslav Kalinin, a Russian citizen and editor-in-chief of Veteran News, a media site specializing in news for veterans of the armed forces. The "About Us" tab on the website says that Veteran News is an "information partner" of the FSB and the Ministry of Defense of Russia. Kalinin also did not respond to Politicoʼs request for comment.